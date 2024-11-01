Amalner Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amalner Assembly Election 2024

Amalner Assembly Election 2024: The Amalner Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 15 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Jalgaon district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency along with another five assembly segments. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2019, NCP's Anil Bhaidas Patil won the Amalner seat by defeating Shirish Dada Hiralal Chaudhari of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Amalner Constituency Demographic Profile

The majority of the population is from rural regions in this constituency. The population is diverse, including various castes and communities, primarily comprising Hindus and Muslims. The local economy is primarily agrarian, with agriculture and related activities being the main source of livelihood for many residents. Amalner has historically shown varied political alignments, with representation from different parties over the years, including the NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,92,634 voters in the Amalner constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,51,747 voters were male and 1,40,881 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 2,295 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amalner in 2019 was 1,06 (995 men and 11 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Amalner Assembly constituency was 2,64,563. Out of this, 1,39,711 voters were male and 1,24,847 were female. There were 2,209 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amalner in 2014 was 842 (606 men and 236 women).

Amalner Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Amalner constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Amalner Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Amalner Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Amalner Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Anil Patil from this seat. The other political parties are yet to declare their candidates.

Amalner Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, NCP's Anil Bhaidas Patil won the Amalner seat with a margin of 8,594 votes. He was polled 93,757 votes with a vote share of 50.71%. He defeated BJP candidate Shirish Dada Hiralal Chaudhari, who got 85,163 votes (46.06%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Shravan Dharma Vanjari stood third with 1,909 votes (1.03%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,84,906.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, independent candidate Shirish Dada Hiralal Chaudhari won the seat with a margin of 21,239 votes. He was polled 68,149 votes with a vote share of 40.12%. He defeated BJP candidate Anil Bhaidas Patil, who got 46,910 votes (27.61%). NCP candidate Krushibhushan Sahebrao Patil stood third with 43,667 votes (25.71%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,69,873.

Amalner Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: Jagatrao Vyankatrao Pawar (Congress)

1978: Patil Gulabrao Wamanrao (Janata Party)

1980: Gulabrao Wamanrao Patil (Janata Party)

1985: Amrutrao Vamanrao Patil (Congress)

1990: Patil Gulabrao Wamanrao (Janata Dal)

1995: Dr Patil B S (BJP)

1999: Dr Patil B S (BJP)

2004: Abasaheb Dr B (BJP)

2009: Krushibhushan Sahebrao Patil (Independent)

2014: Shirishdada Hiralal Chaudhari (Independent)

2019: Anil Bhaidas Patil (NCP)

Amalner Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Amalner legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,79,557 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,76,380 or 63.64 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,55,712 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,68,407 or 66.18 per cent.