Alliance on the table: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) begin talks ahead of BMC elections Three meetings have reportedly been held between Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai and senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have begun preliminary discussions to explore a potential alliance ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

According to sources, multiple rounds of meetings have already taken place between leaders of both parties.

Shiv Sena and MNS hold meetings

Three meetings have reportedly been held between Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai and senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar. Additionally, MNS Mumbai President Sandeep Deshpande and Varun Sardesai have met four times over the past month.

These meetings are part of ongoing backchannel negotiations aimed at stitching together an electoral alliance in India’s richest civic body.

Territorial clashes and seat-sharing hurdle

Both parties command influence in key Mumbai constituencies such as Dadar, Worli, Parel, Kalachowki, Girgaon, Bhandup, and Mulund—areas where seat-sharing discussions have run into obstacles. The challenge lies in determining which party will make concessions in overlapping strongholds.

Shiv Sena (UBT) insists that the 2017 BMC election results should form the basis for seat division. They won 84 seats that year, compared to MNS’s seven, and argue that only the remaining seats should be up for negotiation.

MNS counters with post-split argument

The MNS, however, disputes this framework. They contend that the 2017 results no longer reflect the current political reality, especially after the Shiv Sena split. Nearly 50 corporators have left Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, significantly weakening its position, MNS claims. Therefore, they are pushing for discussions on the full 227-seat spectrum rather than limiting negotiations to leftover constituencies.

While talks continue, both parties remain publicly tight-lipped about the outcome. The potential alliance, if finalised, could alter the political landscape of Mumbai’s civic governance.