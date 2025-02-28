Fishing boat, carrying 18 sailors, catches fire off Alibaug coast | WATCH Upon receiving the distress call, the Indian Coast Guard and Navy swiftly responded to the emergency. All 18 crew members aboard the boat were successfully rescued, ensuring no casualties.

A fishing boat belonging to Rakesh Gan caught fire early on Friday morning, between 3 AM and 4 AM, approximately 6 to 7 nautical miles off the Alibaug coast.

Indian Coast Guard and navy lead rescue operation

Upon receiving the distress call, the Indian Coast Guard and Navy swiftly responded to the emergency. All 18 crew members aboard the boat were successfully rescued, ensuring no casualties.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while maritime safety agencies have been alerted to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The boat, owned by Rakesh Maruti Gan from Sakhar Akshi village, was engulfed in flames, destroying 80 per cent of its structure, including fishing nets. Fortunately, all 18 sailors aboard were rescued safely.

The fire reportedly broke out between 3 AM and 4 AM, approximately six to seven nautical miles off the coast. While the exact cause remains unclear, a suspected short circuit is believed to have triggered the blaze.

Rescue operations underway

Upon receiving distress signals, local fishermen, the Coast Guard, and Navy boats rushed to the site to assist. With coordinated efforts, the burning boat was brought closer to the shore, where firefighting operations are still ongoing.

Eyewitnesses reported panic among the crew members as the flames spread rapidly. However, timely intervention by locals helped bring the boat to safety. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire.

