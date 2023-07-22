'Ajit Pawar will soon become Maharashtra CM': NCP MLA makes big claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

After a lot of speculations that Ajit Pawar, who joined the Maharashtra government, may replace Eknath Shinde, was given a rest, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA has again ignited the conversation. Marking a vertical split in the NCP, its senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister. However, soon the Eknath Shinde-group MLA expressed their displeasure.

Now, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari has made a big claim about Ajit Pawar. Mitkari has claimed that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will soon take oath as CM. In his tweet, Mitkari wrote, "I am Ajit Anantrao Pawar... taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra...! Very soon"

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has reached Delhi to meet BJP leaders. Although, his visit to Delhi is being termed a private affair.

Significantly, earlier this month, in a major dramatic development in Maharashtra politics, nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government. After this, Ajit was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. After this, there were reports that some MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction were upset. After joining the Shinde government, Ajit Pawar was given the Finance Ministry and his fellow MLAs were also given important portfolios in the Shinde cabinet. Sources had claimed that after giving important portfolios to Ajit's colleagues in the cabinet, discontent has arisen in Shinde's camp.