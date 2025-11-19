Ajit Pawar's son Parth not named in Muthe committee's Rs 300 crore Pune land deal scam case A Joint Inspector General of Registration-led committee investigating the controversial Rs 300-cr Pune land deal involving a firm co-owned by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar has indicted three key individuals named in the police FIR.

Mumbai:

The ongoing investigation into the controversial Pune land scam has granted significant relief to Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The high-level Muthe Committee, tasked with probing the irregularities, has indirectly given Parth Pawar a clean chit. While the committee’s report has identified major lapses and held three individuals responsible- including Digvijay Patil (director of Amadea Company), Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru, and Sheetal Tejwani- Parth Pawar's name does not appear in the FIR or the report, shielding him from direct allegations.

Committee findings and accusations

The committee implicated the three for their roles in the illegal sale of government land in Pune’s Mundhwa area at a fraction of its market value. This transaction involved a 43-acre plot sold for Rs 300 crore despite being valued at about Rs 1,800 crore. The report highlighted multiple procedural violations such as unauthorized sale deeds, reduced stamp duty payments, and collusion among officials. Meanwhile, Parth Pawar company Amadea was noted in connection to the sale but without implicating him personally.

Political reactions and demand for judicial inquiry

The Congress party voiced strong criticism following Parth Pawar's clean chit. Leader Vijay Wadettiwar labeled the government’s probe a "facade" and urged for a judicial investigation to ensure justice. He warned against future misuse where ministers’ relatives might exploit land deals and escape accountability. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bavanukule emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and thorough investigation through a separate committee led by Vikas Kharge, assuring that all involved parties, including social activists and company representatives, would be heard, and that a comprehensive report would be submitted to the public.

Ongoing disputes and future steps

The investigation continues with multiple committees reviewing various aspects of the land irregularities. The government has taken steps toward recovery of unpaid stamp duties and criminal actions against responsible officials. Meanwhile, political tensions persist with demands for accountability and transparency to restore public confidence. The case remains emblematic of broader concerns about political influence and governance in Maharashtra’s land dealings.

Committee findings and indictments

A Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR)-headed committee investigating a controversial Rs 300-crore land deal involving a Pune firm co-owned by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, has indicted three individuals named in the police FIR. The committee, led by Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe, submitted its report indicating that Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru (suspended), Digvijay Patil (Parth Pawar’s business partner and cousin), and Sheetal Tejwani (power of attorney holder for the sellers) were responsible for irregularities in the deal.

Parth Pawar's name not in the report

Parth Pawar’s name does not appear in any of the official documents or the sale deed, leading the committee to exclude him from direct responsibility in the probe. The land transaction involved 40 acres of government land in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa area, sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth is a partner. The land belonged to the government and should not have been sold, with the firm being wrongfully exempted from paying Rs 21 crore as stamp duty.

The Muthe committee recommended stricter measures to prevent fraudulent land deals, including mandatory vetting and approval by the stamp collector in cases seeking stamp duty waivers. The report cited amendments to the Registration Act, 1908, which mandates that sub-registrars cannot register government property sales without clear ownership evidence. Authorities have given Amadea Enterprises seven days to respond to a notice demanding Rs 42 crore in stamp duty after the deal’s cancellation. Additional reports from the revenue department and settlement commissioner will follow, and all findings will be reviewed by a six-member panel led by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge to ensure thorough investigation and accountability.

This development deals a blow to the officials involved, while Parth Pawar remains outside direct allegations, pending further inquiry and legal scrutiny. The report underscores systemic gaps in land registration and calls for enhanced safeguards against misuse of government property transactions.​