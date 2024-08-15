Will Ajit Pawar's son contest election from Baramati assembly seat? Here's what NCP chief has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the decision on whether his son, Jay Pawar, will run for the Baramati assembly constituency lies with his party. Ajit Pawar, who has served as the representative for the constituency in Pune district for many terms, also expressed that he is "not interested" in running for elections anymore.

However, state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare later clarified that Ajit Pawar did not say he would refrain from contesting the upcoming assembly elections.

Here's what NCP chief has to say on son contesting from Baramati seat

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar was replying to the question whether Jay will be fielded from Baramati as demanded by his supporters. "It is democracy. I am not interested in that (contesting elections) as I have contested seven or eight elections. If the people and supporters think so, the (NCP) parliamentary board will discuss it,” he said.

Ajit Pawar further stated that if the parliamentary board and the "people" believed that Jai should be a candidate, the NCP would be prepared to field him.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's elder son, Parth Pawar, ran for the Maval Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but was defeated by a significant margin.

Yugendra Pawar likely to contest from Baramati seat

Speculation is rife that Yugendra Pawar might contest against his uncle Ajit Pawar in the Baramati Assembly constituency. Local Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers have requested Sharad Pawar to grant Yugendra the Assembly ticket. Sharad Pawar has been seen engaging with party workers alongside Yugendra, indicating his intent to prepare the political ground for him. This strategy seems to be aimed directly at Ajit Pawar and his allies. Yugendra's candidacy could impact Ajit's campaign, limiting his ability to effectively campaign in other constituencies.

However, Ajit Pawar has now indicated he is not interested in running from Baramati, potentially paving the way for his younger son, Jai Pawar, to be the NCP candidate against Yugendra.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Maharashtra later this year. The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), a partner in the state government, is aligned with the NDA and will contest in coalition with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and BJP. Discussions are ongoing regarding seat-sharing arrangements.

Ajit Pawar has been the Baramati MLA since 1991, consistently winning elections. Sharad Pawar appointed him to significant ministerial positions. The question now is whether Ajit will step aside for his nephew.

Baramati continues to be a focal point in Maharashtra politics, with the Pawar family feud dominating election campaigns. The rivalry, whether in Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, captures everyone's attention. The previous Lok Sabha election saw a clash between Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar.

