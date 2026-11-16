Ajit Pawar's death a 'personal loss', his void cannot be filled for decades: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the Ajit Pawar's unfortunate death was an 'irreplaceable' loss to Maharashtra, especially for Pune and Baramati, and said the late deputy chief minister brought stability to the Mahayuti, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Shah said the void created by Pawar's death will never be able to be fulfilled "even through collective efforts over the next three to four decades". He even described it as a 'personal loss', saying Pawar - who was popularly known as dada - was not just his close friend, but also a companion and an associate.

The BJP leader made the remarks after unveiling a bust of Pawar at the Zilla Parishad office premises in Pune. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and others were present on this occasion.

"We have suddenly lost a 'people’s leader': a man who possessed a deep understanding of development and extensive experience across the sectors of Panchayati Raj, cooperatives, agriculture, and modern urban development. He was a leader with true foresight and vision," Shah said.

Shah targets Thackeray, but applauds Pawar

In his remarks, Shah also took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray, saying there was no communication with the then chief minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pawar always remained available at the secretariat. His efforts ensured that government's relief work continued, Shah said, while recalling how Pawar would respond quickly to Centre's calls.

The union minister said Pawar had a 'straightforward and positive personality', who remained clear during political negotiations. He said Pawar's entry into the Mahayuti had only stabilised the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

"He was a man of absolute clarity; if something could be done, it was a 'yes,' and if not, it was a 'no.' In the political arena, it is quite common—and often considered natural—to use ambiguous or double-edged language when making political decisions," Shah said.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28 this year. In July 2023, he had joined the BJP-led NDA, along with several NCP leaders, causing a split in the party. Later, his faction was recognised as the real NCP and was given the party symbol.

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