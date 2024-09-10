Ajit Pawar meets Amit Shah ahead of Maharashtra polls: 'Will sit together to discuss all 288 seats'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar said his talks with Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai were limited to farming-related issues.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and said all be sitting together to discuss all 288 seats with the Mahayuti. Saying that maximum discussion has been done, he said a few seats are remaining and those seats will be discussed soon. he also stated that the exact number will come after final discussion.

"We all will be sitting together to discuss all 288 seats...Maximum discussion has been done...A few seats are remaining and those seats will be discussed soon...The exact number will come once our final discussion," he said.

He also said that, "I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah because he had come to Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan. I did discuss some issues related to farming related to cotton, and soybean. I have also requested not to ban the import of onions...We need to see how onion farmers get a good price for their produce...I discussed all these issues..."

Ajit Pawar discusses farming issues with Amit Shah

Ajit Pawar further clarified that their discussion in Mumbai was limited to farming-related issues, including concerns about cotton and soybean crops. He also mentioned his request to not ban onion imports to ensure fair prices for onion farmers.

Ajit Pawar said, "There was no such discussion...I did meet Amit Shah yesterday as he was in Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan...I did discuss about some issues related to farming realated to cotton, soyabean..inhave also requested not to ban import of onion .. we need to see how onion farmers gets good price of their produce ...i discussed all this issues .. But as some news paper reported about meeting is false and baseless no facts in it."

Ajit Pawar dismisses claims of his party fighting polls alone

When asked about reports of his party contesting alone in the elections, Pawar dismissed the claims, stating that he never made such statements and is focused on ensuring their schemes benefit the people.

Ajit Pawar said, " I have never said that I will contest alone ...those who are making such statements, you must ask them ..I have no reason to respond to others's statment...we are focused on making sure our schemes reach people for their benefits."