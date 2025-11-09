Ajit Pawar faces storm over Pune land deal involving son Parth, cancels controversial transaction amid probe Pune land deal scam case: Ajit Pawar has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the Pune land deal case, emphasising that the investigation, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, will be impartial and conducted without regard for the identities of those involved.

A political storm broke out in Maharashtra after allegations surfaced surrounding a land transaction in Pune's Mundhwa area, involving Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The controversy involves the sale of 40 acres of government-owned land to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth, for Rs 300 crore- far below the market value, which is estimated at nearly Rs 1,800 crore. The deal also allegedly enabled the evasion of several crores in stamp duty.​

Ajit Pawar’s defense and action

Ajit Pawar, addressing these allegations, stated at a press conference that the transaction was “completely beyond understanding” and should never have taken place. He emphasised that no completed payment or possession had occurred, clarifying that it was only an agreement- thus, the deal has now been cancelled. According to Pawar, his son and business partners were unaware that the land was government property and submitted affidavits to cancel the transaction when this came to light.​

Probe ordered and political fallout

Ajit Pawar has ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter and assured that the ongoing investigation- headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge- would be impartial, regardless of the people involved. An FIR was filed against three individuals, including a Tehsildar and a sub-registrar, for alleged cheating and misappropriation, but not against Parth Pawar himself. Authorities explained that only those who appeared on the registration documents were named, but if Parth's involvement emerges, his name will be included.​

Responses from political rivals and family

Opposition parties and activists, joined by voices such as Anna Hazare and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have called for a judicial inquiry and have accused the government of protecting high-profile offenders. Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief and Ajit’s uncle, has insisted on a fair, transparent probe, distancing himself and his daughter Supriya Sule from the unfolding controversy.​​

Pune land scam investigation update

During the police investigation, it was revealed that after the land deal between Amadea Enterprises LLP and Sheetal Tejwani, the accused Tehsildar Suryakant Yevale issued a notice in June this year to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), ordering the land to be vacated. The 40-acre government land in Mundhwa is presently leased to the Botanical Survey of India. In his notice, the Tehsildar stated that the power of attorney holder, Sheetal Tejwani, had sold the land to Amadea Enterprises LLP. Since Amadea wanted physical possession of the land, it was required to be vacated. Following the notice, BSI lodged a complaint with the Pune Collector's office.

Collector's intervention and payment discrepancy

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Collector instructed BSI that there was no need to vacate the land and directed the SDM to investigate the issue. The case has since been under the scrutiny of Tehsildar Suryakant Yevale. The police further found during the investigation that although a deal worth Rs 300 crore took place between Sheetal Tejwani and Amadea Enterprises LLP for the land, not a single rupee was actually paid by Amadea to Sheetal Tejwani.​

Administrative actions and next steps

Following the revelations, the sub-registrar involved was suspended, and both the Inspector General of Registration and the Revenue Secretary recommended immediate corrective measures. The company must pay the appropriate stamp duty and further penalties even for the deal's cancellation, with the committee report expected within a month. Ajit Pawar has reiterated his commitment to due process and has directed officials not to yield to any political pressure, promising personal accountability and zero tolerance for malpractices- irrespective of the people involved.​

