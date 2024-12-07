Saturday, December 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Ajit Pawar gets big relief in benami property case, Income Tax department clears seized assets

Ajit Pawar gets big relief in benami property case, Income Tax department clears seized assets

Maharashtra: The Income Tax department had raided several locations linked to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and his family on October 7, 2021, over allegations that he held benami assets.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Published : Dec 07, 2024 8:56 IST, Updated : Dec 07, 2024 8:57 IST
Ajit Pawar gets big relief in benami property case, Ajit Pawar, benami propeties, Income Tax departm
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra: In a big relief to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Income Tax (IT) department has cleared properties worth over Rs 1,000 crore seized in 2021. The move came after the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal dismissed the charges that he and his family owned benami property.

The ruling came a day after Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM along with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde at the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister. Several properties, including a sugar factory in Satara, a flat in Delhi, and a resort in Goa were attached in the case.

The tribunal, however, rejected the charges citing a lack of sufficient evidence. Stating that the properties were paid for using legitimate financial routes, it said the I-T department had failed to establish any link between benami properties and the Pawar family.

"There is no evidence to suggest that Ajit Pawar or his family transferred funds to acquire benami properties, it's not that Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, and Parth Pawar transferred funds to procure benami properties," the tribunal said.

Assets related to Sparkling Soil, Guru Commodities, Fire Power Agri Farm and Nibodh Trading Company were seized.

Related Stories
Ajit Pawar takes a jibe at Shinde on Dy CM post, his comeback breaks everyone into laughter | VIDEO

Ajit Pawar takes a jibe at Shinde on Dy CM post, his comeback breaks everyone into laughter | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Fadnavis, two Deputy CMs to take oath today, check who will keep Home Ministry

Maharashtra: Fadnavis, two Deputy CMs to take oath today, check who will keep Home Ministry

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Only Fadnavis, two deputies Shinde, Pawar to take oath today

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Only Fadnavis, two deputies Shinde, Pawar to take oath today

Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar become Deputy CMs

Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar become Deputy CMs

Ajit Pawar: How Maharashtra CM's chair eluded the 'eternal Deputy CM' six times

Ajit Pawar: How Maharashtra CM's chair eluded the 'eternal Deputy CM' six times

Maharashtra Cabinet: BJP may keep Home, Eknath Shinde to retain Urban Development, say sources

Maharashtra Cabinet: BJP may keep Home, Eknath Shinde to retain Urban Development, say sources

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing Ajit Pawar and his family, said the allegations had no legal standing and that the family had not done anything wrong. Asserting that the transactions for acquiring these properties were done through legitimate channels, including the banking system, he said the records had no irregularities.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement