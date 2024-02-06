Ajit Pawar's faction is real NCP, says Election Commission in big setback for Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar

Election Commission of India on Tuesday (February 6) ruled in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar in connection with the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol, in a massive setback for Sharad Pawar months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The decision was made after more than 10 hearings spread over more than 6 months. Election Commission of India provided a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

Ajit Pawar got Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol after more than 10 hearings of distinguished legal teams.

How was the decision made?

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organizational and Legislative. The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organizational elections. Thus, the occupants of the post were primarily assessed to be appointed by self-nominated members of electoral college and against the internal party democracy.

Serious inconsistencies in terms of timelines in the claim of the Sharad Pawar group, in support of their claim of having organizational majority, resulted in unreliability of their claim. Taking into account the significant timeline of the elections to the 6 seats of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar faction has been given a special concession to comply with Rule 39AA of Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, which allows the authorised agents of political parties to verify as to whom an elector, who is a member of a political party has cast his vote.

What did the ECI say?

The Commission thus using its powers has provided Sharad Pawar faction, a one-time option to claim a name to its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

ECI advised all political parties to publish the process followed in internal elections and elected/nominated members on their website.

Why was the dispute?

The dispute arose relating to the NCP name and symbol after Ajit Pawar switched over from the Opposition camp to the ruling Maharashtra side and joined the government along with eight other NCP MLAs in July last year, necessitating the vertical split in the party.

The Election Commission had written to both factions of the party earlier acknowledging the split and had also directed both leaders to share documents, submitted to the polling body, with each other.

The Commission in July last year had also issued a show-cause notice to the NCP group led by Sharad Pawar following a petition filed by the Ajit Pawar faction.

The petition claimed that Ajit Pawar should be declared NCP president and should be allotted the party's symbol as per the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

(With ANI inputs)