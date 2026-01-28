Ajit Pawar death: What led to the chartered plane crash in Baramati? Check all details here A private charter plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed while landing in Baramati on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at around 8.45 am at the Baramati Airport in Pune district.

Mumbai:

A major aviation tragedy shook Maharashtra on Wednesday morning after a private charter aircraft carrying Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing in Baramati. The incident has created a wave of shock across the state. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar (66) and others was attempting to land near Baramati. Notably, Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Crash details and initial reports

The accident occurred at around 8.45 am at the Baramati Airport in Pune district. According to the information, the private charter plane was flying from Mumbai to Baramati when it collided with a rock moments before landing. The pilot reportedly lost control, which led the aircraft to skid off the runway and burst into flames. Local police and fire brigade units rushed to the site as thick smoke covered the area soon after the crash. The airport has been placed under a heightened security blanket with all flight operations temporarily suspended. Authorities have cordoned off the runway, and emergency medical teams remain stationed to assist in rescue and recovery efforts.

Flightradar data reveals that the Bombardier Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) departed from Mumbai airport at 8:10 am, circled over the Arabian Sea and attempted its first landing around 8:30 am. However, this approach was unsuccessful, likely due to poor visibility, according to the aircraft operator, VSR Ventures.

Experts explain the second approach

Aviation experts noted that the green line on the flight path indicates the aircraft did not land straight on the runway but instead attempted a large loop to realign for a second approach.

This means:

The pilot had aborted the first landing attempt.

The aircraft then tried to line up with the runway again for a safe landing.

Purpose of Pawar's Travel

Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a series of public rallies for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. He was scheduled to address four events during the day. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

Investigation ordered

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a high-level inquiry to determine the exact cause of the crash. Officials will examine technical records, communication logs and pilot inputs. As per sources, the state government may convene an emergency cabinet meeting depending on further updates.

ALSO READ: