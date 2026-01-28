Ajit Pawar death: PM Modi calls Sharad Pawar; funeral in Baramati tomorrow Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of state mourning following Pawar’s death. Addressing a press conference, the CM said the final decision on Pawar’s last rites was taken in consultation with the family, and the last rites will be held on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and conveyed his condolences following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati. Officials said the Prime Minister expressed deep grief over the loss of Pawar’s nephew and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

“The Prime Minister spoke to Sharad Pawar on the sad demise of Ajit Pawar and expressed his condolences,” officials said. Ajit Pawar, 66, was among five people killed after a chartered aircraft crashed in Pune district’s Baramati on Wednesday morning while attempting to land. Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati for public engagements when the tragedy occurred.

‘Untimely and shocking’, says PM Modi

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi remembered Ajit Pawar as a mass leader with a strong grassroots connect and described his death as untimely and shocking. “Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots-level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.” The Prime Minister also expressed grief over the air crash, saying his thoughts were with all those who lost their loved ones and praying for strength for the bereaved families.

Last rites on Thursday, state mourning announced

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of state mourning following Pawar’s death. Addressing a press conference, the CM said the final decision on Pawar’s last rites was taken in consultation with the family, and the last rites will be held on Thursday.

“This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. Ajit Pawar, nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and cousin of MP Supriya Sule, was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively, having held the post six times. He served in governments led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and sons Jay and Parth Pawar.

A special team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the crash. The probe will include retrieval and analysis of the flight recorder, EGPWS and DEES systems, examination of aircraft logbooks and crew records, and scrutiny of radar data, ATC recordings, CCTV footage and witness statements.