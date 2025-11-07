Ajit Pawar assures fair probe in controversial Pune land deal involving son: 'Spoke to CM Fadnavis' Ajit Pawar also clarified that preliminary investigations indicate no financial transactions occurred in the deal. He said he has no objection with the Opposition targeting him on this issue.

Pune:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the law will take its course in the controversial Pune land deal case involving his son, Parth Pawar. Speaking to the media, Pawar said that he personally spoke with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting a thorough investigation into the matter.

He assured that he would fully cooperate with any inquiry, despite the case involving his family.

“Everything in this matter should happen according to the rules. When this issue came up, I personally spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the phone while he was in Nagpur. I told him that even though this case involves my family, as the head of the state, he should take any action as per the rules. He can initiate any investigation, form a committee at any level. We will fully cooperate in this matter. It is easy to make allegations, but the truth should come out before the public,” Pawar said.

Preliminary probe rules out irregularities, says Pawar

Ajit Pawar also clarified that preliminary investigations indicate no financial transactions occurred in the deal. He said he has no objection with the Opposition targeting him on this issue.

“The investigation has revealed that not even a single rupee was exchanged in this matter. The opposition tried to target us on this issue, which is their right, and we have no objection. But later in the evening, I was informed that all documents related to this case have been canceled and all transactions nullified,” he said.

Regarding the FIR filed in the case, Ajit Pawar said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed him that a case has been filed in this regard.

“Some have questioned why action was not taken against Parth Pawar despite his name being in the company. I was informed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule that the FIR has been registered against those who physically signed the documents at the registration office,” he added.

About the case

Parth Pawar, director of Amedia Holdings LLP, is accused of purchasing 16.19 hectares (around 40 acres) of land in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore, while the estimated market value is reportedly around Rs 1,800 crore. Allegations also suggest that the Rs 21 crore stamp duty was recorded at just Rs 500.

Two officials suspended

Following the controversy, the Maharashtra government suspended two officials, Tehsildar Suryakant Yevale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru, connected to the deal. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a full investigation by the Revenue Department and the Economic Offences Wing to examine potential irregularities.