Air India flight AI129 from Mumbai to London delayed by nearly 7 hours, passengers stranded at airport The Air India flight AI129 from Mumbai to London faced an extensive delay due to technical issues, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers. Initially scheduled to take off at 6:30 am, the flight remained grounded at Mumbai Airport for several hours.

Mumbai:

Air India flight AI129, scheduled to depart Mumbai for London Heathrow at around 6:30 am, experienced a significant delay caused by technical problems on November 8 (Saturday). Despite initial announcements of a half-hour delay, boarding was further postponed, with passengers finally allowed on board around 6:00 am. However, after being seated for over an hour, passengers were informed via announcement that due to technical difficulties, they had to disembark for safety reasons.​

Passenger experience and airport procedures

The flight remained grounded at Mumbai Airport, with passengers disembarking around 8:15 am for additional security checks, including the re-inspection of hand baggage. Air India officials clarified that the delay was related to aircraft technical issues and not linked to the Airline's Maintenance and Safety System (AMSS). Passengers who lost sleep waiting for the morning flight faced considerable inconvenience due to the uncertainty and extended wait times.​

Revised departure time and passenger care

Air India announced that the flight's new estimated takeoff time was set for 1:00 pm. To mitigate passenger discomfort during the prolonged delay, refreshments were provided at the airport. The airline assured affected travelers that all necessary assistance would be extended to ensure their comfort while they awaited departure.

Efforts made to fly passengers to their destination: Air India spokesperson

An Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI129 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to London on November 8 returned to bay shortly after pushback due to a suspected technical issue. Passengers have been disembarked, and the aircraft is undergoing checks. Meanwhile, the crew has come under the mandatory Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) protocol, restricting them to operate the aircraft immediately. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation. Our ground team at Mumbai is providing immediate attention to the passengers, including serving them meals. Every effort is being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain top priority. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of passengers remain top priority."

Air India flight AI2487 diverted to Bhopal

Earlier, an Air India flight AI2487 operating from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted to Bhopal on November 3, after a suspected technical problem was detected mid-flight. The Airbus A320 Neo aircraft safely landed at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, where it is currently undergoing precautionary checks that are anticipated to take an extended period for rectification. The airline has assured that all 172 passengers and crew members on board are safe, and the ground team at Bhopal is providing immediate assistance and support to the affected travelers. Efforts are underway to transfer passengers to their destination as soon as possible. Safety remains Air India's highest priority in managing this unforeseen situation.​

Precautionary landing of Air India flight in Mongolia

In a separate incident on November 2, 2025, Air India flight AI174 from San Francisco to Delhi, via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia due to a suspected technical issue. Passengers were safely disembarked and provided with meals and hotel accommodations after clearing immigration procedures. Air India coordinated with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance and is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to Delhi at the earliest. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience, emphasizing that the diversion was undertaken purely in the interest of safety.​

Airline’s commitment to passenger safety and support

Air India reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew in both incidents. The airline's response teams promptly managed the situations, following standard safety protocols to mitigate risks and minimize inconvenience. Passengers affected by these diversions received support ranging from refreshments to accommodation, as the airline works to resume normal flight operations as swiftly as possible.​