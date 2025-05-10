AIIMS Nagpur cancels leave of all doctors and employees amid India-Pakistan conflict The Health Department, Nagpur, has issued strict directives to ensure full medical preparedness because of the India-Pakistan conflict. Following the directive, AIIMS Nagpur is operating in a heightened state of alert, suspending leaves and stockpiling critical supplies and reading disaster wards.

New Delhi:

In light of the war-like situation in the country, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, has cancelled the leaves of all doctors and employees. This decision has been made on the directive of the Health Department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. Additionally, the hospital has initiated measures to ensure the supply of essential medicines, oxygen, and blood, as heavy pressure will be placed on the healthcare system. The hospital has taken crucial steps to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any unfortunate incidents. Furthermore, the hospital has instructed all employees, except those on medical leave, to return to work immediately.

Health Ministry, AIIMS, Safdarjung, RML hospitals cancel leaves of all their staffs

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry and the Centre-run AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals in the national capital have cancelled leaves of all its officers and staffers indefinitely and activated emergency protocols amid a military standoff between India and Pakistan. The development came after Health Minister J P Nadda reviewed the preparedness of hospitals in the country on Friday and directed officials to ensure all medical emergency response systems are fully equipped and functional.

India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu and Pathankot, after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider conflict.

The renewed attempts and intense shelling by the Pakistani forces on the Line of Control(LoC) and the International Border(IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan came after India on Thursday morning targeted Pakistani air defence systems at multiple cities with one in Lahore being "neutralised".

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'.