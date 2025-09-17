Ahmednagar Railway Station renamed as 'Ahilyanagar' in tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar in Maharashtra The Maharashtra government, after receiving approval from the Union Home Ministry, had issued a notification earlier to rename the Ahmednagar railway station as Ahilyanagar. This move followed an earlier decision by the state to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar district.

Ahmednagar:

In a major symbolic move, Indian Railways has officially renamed the Ahmednagar Railway Station of Pune Division, Central Railway, as Ahilyanagar Railway Station. The renaming pays tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century Maratha queen known for her just and benevolent rule. It follows the Government of Maharashtra’s decision to rename the district as Ahilyanagar.

Official confirmation and signage changes

According to the Railway Board notification, the new name will now appear across all platforms, timetables, and signage.

It will be displayed uniformly in three scripts-

Devanagari (Marathi)

Devanagari (Hindi)

Roman (English)

Importantly, there will be no change in the station code, which will remain ANG.

Government’s push for renaming

The renaming process began after the Maharashtra government forwarded a proposal to the Union Home Ministry, which subsequently gave its approval. A notification was then issued to implement the new name. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasising the need to align the railway station’s name with the district’s new identity.

Public sentiment and demand

For several years, citizens and organisations had been demanding that Ahmednagar, named during the medieval period, be renamed in honour of Ahilyabai Holkar. This demand intensified after the state government announced the renaming of the district itself. The railway station’s new name is seen as a step towards preserving cultural pride and recognising the legacy of one of India’s most revered women rulers.

(Image Source : CENTRAL RAILWAY. )Ahmednagar Railway Station renamed as Ahilyanagar.

Upcoming train services and connectivity

The Central Railway also confirmed that train services between Amalner (B) and Ahilyanagar are already operational. Additionally, the Amalner (B)-Beed new rail line is set to be inaugurated soon, with an inaugural train scheduled to run between Beed and Ahilyanagar, further strengthening the region’s connectivity.