If Eid can be peaceful, why stone-pelting on Ram Navami?: BJP's Nitesh Rane in EXCLUSIVE interview From Hindutva and nationalism to Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltration, “vote jihad,” SIR, and the possible coming together of the Thackeray brothers, BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane while speaking exclusively to India TV addressed a range of topics without mincing words.

Mumbai:

With elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra scheduled for January 15, the political temperature in the state is rising. Accusations and counter-allegations dominate the campaign trail as parties sharpen their narratives. Amid this charged atmosphere, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, often in the spotlight for his outspoken statements, spoke exclusively to India TV. From Hindutva and nationalism to Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltration, “vote jihad,” SIR, and the possible coming together of the Thackeray brothers, Rane addressed a range of topics without mincing words.

‘I work for Hindutva and nationalist, not polarisation’

Rejecting allegations of divisive politics, Nitesh Rane asserted that his ideology is rooted in nationalism and equality before law. “I work for Hindutva and nationalism. I do not believe in polarisation politics. In India, the law should be the same for everyone,” Rane said.

Raising questions over selective disturbances during religious processions, he added, “During Eid or Muharram, there is no stone-pelting, no trouble. But why does stone-pelting happen on Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti? If Eid can remain peaceful, why is there an attempt to disturb Ram Navami?”

He clarified that his opposition is not directed at any community as a whole. “I am not against patriotic Muslims. Those who want to do jihad will naturally have objections,” he said.

Rane on ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Love Jihad’

Rane strongly reacted to statements made by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, particularly on refusing to say Vande Mataram and supporting what Rane termed “love jihad.”

“If someone lives in India and says they won’t say Vande Mataram, then where should they be sent if not Pakistan or Karachi?” he said.

He made it clear that such issues would be confronted both inside and outside the legislature. “If someone supports love jihad, we will oppose it whether in the Assembly or on the streets,” Rane said adding, “When a Muslim speaks about Muslim interests, it is not called polarisation. But when a Hindu speaks about Hindu interests, it suddenly becomes polarisation.”

On Thackeray brothers coming together

Responding to questions about the potential political impact of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray coming together, Rane dismissed it as a tactical move aimed at fragmenting Hindu votes.

“The Thackeray brothers coming together only means they want to divide Hindu votes. But Mumbai’s DNA itself is Hindutva,” he said. Rane claimed that Mumbai’s residents have witnessed extremism firsthand and would not be misled. “Hindu also includes Marathi. They want to place a jihadi agenda on the shoulders of Marathi identity,” he alleged.

Rohingya-Bangladeshi issue and call for SIR

Rane demanded accountability from the Shiv Sena leadership on illegal immigration. “Uddhav Thackeray should explain who brought Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally into Mumbai,” he said. He asserted that the government is actively removing illegal immigrants from the city and called for corrective electoral measures.

“Given the way ‘vote jihad’ has taken place here, SIR will also have to be implemented in Mumbai,” Rane added.