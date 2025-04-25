Pahalgam attack: Action to be taken against 'Pakistani nationals' who overstay in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis Pahalgam terror attack: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon hunt down the masterminds of the Pahalgam terror attack and bring them to justice.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the media about the Pahalgam terror attack and made his stand clear that action will be taken against Pakistani nationals who overstay in Maharashtra. CM Fadnavis said, "The central government has decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals who have come to India. We have sought a list (of Pakistani nationals who have come to India), they are being identified and police officials have been instructed to ensure that no Pakistani national stays in Maharashtra for more than 48 hours...Action will be taken against Pakistani nationals who overstay (in Maharashtra)...".

List of 'Pakistani citizens' being prepared

"The Government of India has decided to cancel the visas of Pakistani citizens. The process of identifying Pakistani citizens present in Maharashtra is ongoing. The police have also been informed. No Pakistani citizen should stay in Maharashtra for more than 48 hours. We will be monitoring them thoroughly, and they will be asked to leave the country. Legal action will be taken against those who overstay. We have no sympathy for Pakistani actors and Pakistani players," Maharashtra CM said to the media.

PM Modi will give a strong response to Pakistan

"I have seen that whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, he does. In the past, whenever India was attacked, PM Modi gave a strong response, and this time too, Pakistan will receive a strong reply," Fadnavis added.

UBT not attending all-party meeting

"It has been the tradition of this country that whenever it comes to the nation, all political parties stand together. When an enemy attacks, every political party in India puts aside its differences. However, the way small-minded actions are happening, the people of the country will never forgive this," he added.

Fadnavis on Rahul Gandhi

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Supreme Court for delivering a sharp slap to Rahul Gandhi, who insulted the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly insulted revolutionaries, and the language he used has hurt the nation. I hope that Rahul Gandhi, who goes around with the Constitution in hand, will at least now follow the orders of the apex court," Maharashtra CM said.