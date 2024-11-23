Achalpur Assembly Election Result LIVE: BJP-Congress to come face-to-face in this seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Achalpur Assembly Election Result

Achalpur Assembly Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Achalpur is one of the constituencies which went to poll on November 20. In the 2019 elections, Prahar Janshakti Party candidate Bachchu Babarao Kadu won the Achalpur seat by defeating Aniruddha Alias Bablubhau Subhanrao Deshmukh of Congress.

Achalpur Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, in the 2019 elections, Prahar Janshakti Party candidate Bachchu Babarao Kadu won the seat with a margin of 8396 votes (4.57 %). He was polled 81252 votes with a vote share of 43.88%. He defeated Congress candidate Aniruddha Alias Bablubhau Subhanrao Deshmukh, who got 72541 votes (39.35%). Then united Shiv Sena candidate Sunita Barendra Rao Fiske stood third with 15064 votes (8.14%), and AIMIM candidate Abdul Nazim Abdul Rauf was in the fourth position with 6329 votes (3.42%). The total number of valid votes polled was 183665 (67.31%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Bachchu alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu won the seat. He polled 59,234 votes with a vote share of 33.02 %. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Shridharpant Bansod got 49,064 votes (27.35%) and was the runner-up. Kadu defeated Bansod by a margin of 10170 votes (5.68%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 178917 ( 70.85%). Congress candidate Anirudha Alias Bablibhau Subhanrao Deshmukh came in third with 26,490 votes (14.77%) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party candidate Mo.Rafique Shekh Gulab stood fourth with just 20602 votes (11.49%).