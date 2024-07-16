Tuesday, July 16, 2024
     
  4. Five killed, several others injured as bus plunges into ditch near Mumbai Express highway

The injured were admitted to the nearby MGM Hospital after the accident which took place near the Mumbai Express highway in Maharashtra.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: July 16, 2024 7:30 IST
Mumbai Express highway accident
Image Source : ANI The accident occurred when people were going to Pandharpur through a private bus on the occasion of Asadhi Ekadashi.

In a tragic incident, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to police, the bus plunged into a ditch after the accident near the Mumbai Express highway. 

According to officials, all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. "The bus collided with a tractor and fell into a ditch. 42 people, who were injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital, while 3 have been shifted to the govt hospital. Doctors have confirmed that 5 people have lost their lives," DCP Navi Mumbai, Vivek Pansare said. 

Traffic hit on Mumbai-Lonavala lane

The officials further informed that the bus was transporting devotees from Kesar village in Dombivli to Pandharpur in Maharashtra. The mishap led to a complete standstill of vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Lonavala lane of the Mumbai Express highway. Authorities managed to retrieve the bus with the assistance of a crane, and normal traffic flow on the lane resumed after a three-hour disruption, they added. 

More details to be added. 

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Six killed, several injured as truck hits bus on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

