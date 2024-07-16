Five killed, several others injured as bus plunges into ditch near Mumbai Express highway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The accident occurred when people were going to Pandharpur through a private bus on the occasion of Asadhi Ekadashi.

In a tragic incident, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to police, the bus plunged into a ditch after the accident near the Mumbai Express highway.

According to officials, all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. "The bus collided with a tractor and fell into a ditch. 42 people, who were injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital, while 3 have been shifted to the govt hospital. Doctors have confirmed that 5 people have lost their lives," DCP Navi Mumbai, Vivek Pansare said.

Traffic hit on Mumbai-Lonavala lane

The officials further informed that the bus was transporting devotees from Kesar village in Dombivli to Pandharpur in Maharashtra. The mishap led to a complete standstill of vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Lonavala lane of the Mumbai Express highway. Authorities managed to retrieve the bus with the assistance of a crane, and normal traffic flow on the lane resumed after a three-hour disruption, they added.

