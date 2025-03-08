Abu Azmi urges Maharashtra Assembly speaker to revoke his suspension amid row over Aurangzeb Abu Azmi clarified that he was followed by mediapersons, who asked him for his reaction to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invoking Aurangzeb while criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mumbai: In a significant development, Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Asim Azmi on Friday accused the media of "maligning" him by "misrepresenting" his statement on Aurangzeb, requesting Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to revoke his suspension. In a letter addressed to Narwekar, Azmi maintained that he was not at fault in this matter.

"The media tried to malign me by misrepresenting my statement, so I humbly request that my suspension be withdrawn as I am not at fault in this matter," he said.

The Maharashtra SP chief clarified that he was followed by mediapersons, who asked him for his reaction to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invoking Aurangzeb while criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"On March 3, media representatives followed me while leaving the hall. Outside the hall, they asked me the question that the Chief Minister of Assam compared Rahul Gandhi to Aurangzeb. In this context, I quoted Meena Bhargava's article and said he helped the temples," Azmi said.

"No statement has been made about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I showed respect for them. My image has been tarnished by attributing to me words which I didn't speak," the letter read.

He highlighted that his statements about Aurangzeb were based on "historical facts" and that India was a golden sparrow during that time. He said that Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji were not fighting for religion, but for power and land.

"During the time of Aurangzeb, India's borders reached Brahmadesh and Afghanistan and people had a lot of gold in their homes and there was a golden age in India. I have said that Aurangzeb was a good administrator while quoting the above historical facts. Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were not fighting for religion but for power and land. I do not believe in caste and religion discrimination," Azmi said.

"I have not made any objectionable statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I have great respect for both the above great men," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)