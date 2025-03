Abu Azmi files anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai Sessions Court amid Aurangzeb remark controversy Abu Azmi files anticipatory bail in Mumbai Sessions Court amid Aurangzeb remark controversy

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Mumbai Session's Court amid controversy over his remark on Aurangzeb. He filed the anticipatory bail plea after a Zero FIR was registered against him at Naupada and Thane police stations. The FIR was transferred to the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai.

He filed the plea to avoid the arrest, however, the decision on his plea will come later.