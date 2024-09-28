Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena scores clean sweep in Mumbai University senate elections, defeats ABVP

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

The Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena erupted into the mode of celebrations after the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, in a significant victory, swept the university senate polls and won all 10 graduate seats, marking a major blow to the RSS-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Addressing the crowd of jubilant workers who were in celebratory mode, Aaditya Thackeray led the credit of the youth wing's significant win to the loyal Shiv Sainik.

He asserted that "all other organizations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliated to the BJP, were wiped out. There was a celebration in Matoshree. All this happened because of the loyal Shiv Sainiks. You all have shown what loyalty means. We will continue to serve the students."





Significantly, during his address, Thackeray, attributing to the party's present win, mentioned that this is just the beginning for the party, as such victory has also to be replicated in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls likely to be held by November this year.

"Voting for senate polls was not only held in Mumbai but also the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, as well as as the south Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which shows the influence of his party," Thackeray said.

"We have shown what victory is. This is the start. We have to register a similar victory in Vidhan Sabha," he added.





It is pertinent to note that the Senate is the highest elected decision-making body and oversees the work of Mumbai University. It also holds the right to pass the university's budget.

Celebrations erupted at Matoshree

Meanwhile, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) was declared the winner in the graduate constituency of Mumbai University’s senate elections, winning all 10 seats, huge celebrations were held at Matoshree with Yuva Sena leaders like Varun Sardesai, who is also a cousin of Aaditya, breaking into a dance with party supporters.

Significantly, Aaditya Thackeray too joined in for the celebrations, as he applied 'gulal' to the faces of his brother Tejas and mother Rashmi Thackeray.

(With inputs from PTI)