Aaditya Thackeray calls rebel Sena MPs ungrateful: 'You have sold yourselves, staking your reputation'

Mumbai:

Amid intense rebellion within the Uddhav faction, party Aaditya Thackeray on Friday called rebel Sena (UBT) MPs shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals who betrayed those who helped them win in 2024. He added that Maharashtra will not tolerate this filthy politics! “You have shamelessly sold yourselves, staking your reputation and family names,” he said.

You have shamelessly sold yourself out: Aaditya slams rebel Sena MPs

Taking to X, he said, “Once again, we are witnessing a shocking example of filthy politics. These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals—those who won in 2024 because of certain people—are now betraying them! No matter how many excuses you give... The truth is just one. You have shamelessly sold yourself out. Not only have you sold yourself, but along with that, you've also staked your reputation, your name, and your family's name. Maharashtra will not tolerate this filthy politics... not at all! In this darkness, the one to bring light will be none other than our torch,” he said.

However, the leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena blamed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's leadership for not addressing the discontent among its MPs, and denied their party's connection with 'Operation Tiger'.

What is 'Operation Tiger'?

'Operation Tiger' is a term being used for alleged attempts by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to poach MPs from the Thackeray camp. Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday claimed that discontent had been brewing among Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs for the past year and has now come to the fore. Speaking to reporters, Shirsat targeted Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, largely blaming him for the crisis in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Shirsat also asserted that his party had nothing to do with "Operation Tiger" and that it was an internal matter of the Sena (UBT). His remarks came in response to the speculation about an operation to poach Sena (UBT) MPs.

On Thursday, six of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members skipped its parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi, signalling that a formal crossover to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be only a matter of time. Only three Sena (UBT) MPs -- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje -- attended the meeting, along with Sanjay Raut, the party's lone Rajya Sabha member.

The absence of the remaining six MPs -- Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure -- all but confirmed a split in the party's parliamentary ranks.

Six dissident MPs sign letter seeking merger with Shinde-led Sena

Reports suggested that all six dissident MPs have signed a letter seeking a merger with the Shinde-led Sena and submitted it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "We have nothing to do with this 'Operation Tiger', and it is completely their internal issue," Shirsat said at a press conference. The MPs or the party workers who have won multiple elections are not treated well in that party, and it was conveyed to the party leadership multiple times. Expletives were used for their own MPs during a press conference yesterday," he said, referring to the remarks made by Raut.

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