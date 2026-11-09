6 of family killed in fire at house-cum-grocery store in Maharashtra's Dharashiv

Six members of a family, including two children and two elderly persons, died after a massive fire broke out at their house-cum-shop in Yedshi village of Maharashtra's Dharashiv district in the early hours of Monday, November 9. One person from the family survived and is currently stable, police said.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 am to 2:45 am when the family members were asleep on the upper floor of the building, which also housed a shop on the ground floor. The blaze intensified rapidly as plastic items and oil stock stored inside the shop caught fire, officials said.

Six members of Karande family killed

The deceased have been identified as Uttam Karande, Chandrakala Karande, Govind Karande, Gayatri Karande, Jyoti Karande and Siddhi Karande. Dharashiv Superintendent of Police Ritu Khokar confirmed that six people died in the incident. She said the fire spread rapidly because plastic items and oil cans were stored in the grocery shop.

According to police, neighbours tried to break into the house after noticing the fire, but their efforts were unsuccessful. One young man from the family managed to survive and is reported to be in a stable condition. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established. Preliminary reports cited by police suggest that it may have started from a 'panati', a small clay oil lamp or diya, lit on the premises. The cause remains under investigation.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot

After receiving information about the incident, fire tenders from Tuljapur and Kalamb reached Yedshi village. Residents, police personnel and fire brigade teams worked together to bring the blaze under control. The presence of combustible materials inside the shop reportedly caused the fire to spread quickly, leaving little time for the family members to escape.

Fire breaks out in Thane residential complex

Meanwhile, a separate major fire was reported at the Raheja Garden residential complex in Thane late on Sunday. The blaze spread across the eighth, ninth and tenth floors of the building, officials said. Multiple fire tenders and rescue personnel were rushed to the site after receiving alerts. Emergency teams worked to extinguish the flames and evacuate residents. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reached the spot to take stock of the situation and supervise rescue operations.

Fire reported at high-rise in Mumbai's Andheri

In another incident, a fire broke out on the 17th floor of a 32-storey residential building in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West in Mumbai on Sunday. Fire tenders were immediately sent to the location. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, following which cooling operations were carried out.

The three incidents come amid a series of fire emergencies reported in different parts of Maharashtra during the festive period.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

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