Maharashtra: 4-year-old girl rescued after getting stuck in third-floor window grill in Pune | Watch video The incident took place in the Sonawane Building located in Pune's Gujar Nimbalkarwadi area. The dramatic rescue was made possible by the alertness of society residents and a firefighter living in the building.

Pune:

In a heart-stopping incident from Maharashtra, a 4-year-old girl narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident after she got stuck in the grill of a third-floor window. As per details, the incident occurred in Pune and the dramatic rescue was made possible by the alertness of society residents and a firefighter living in the building.

Terrifying incident in Pune society

The incident took place on Tuesday morning around 9 am in the Sonawane Building located in Pune's Gujar Nimbalkarwadi area. According to reports, the little girl was playing inside her house when her mother briefly stepped out to drop her elder daughter to the school bus. Before leaving, she locked the main gate of their flat, assuming the younger child would remain safely indoors.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Child gets stuck in window grill

However, the child wandered towards the window and managed to climb up, eventually getting her head stuck between the bars of the grill while her body dangled dangerously outside. Just then, a firefighter residing in the same building spotted the child in distress.

Firefighter's quick action saves life

Following this, he rushed to the third floor. However, on reaching the apartment, he found the main door locked. He immediately called the mother, who returned immediately and they successfully rescued the child before the situation could turn tragic.

