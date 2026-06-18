'Spied with CCTV': 26-year-old woman dies by suicide over a month after marriage; accused husband arrested

Mumbai:

A 26-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Ambarnath allegedly died by suicide barely one-and-a-half months after her marriage, her family said, accusing her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to relentless dowry harassment, physical abuse and constant surveillance.

The victim, identified as Vishakha Tilekar, was found hanging at her matrimonial home on June 17. The Shivajinagar Police has arrested her husband, Dr Nitin Tilekar, and registered a case under relevant provisions relating to dowry harassment, abetment of suicide and other applicable offences.

The allegations

According to Vishakha’s family, her marriage to Tilekar took place on April 30 and relations remained cordial until the wedding. Soon after, however, she allegedly began facing mental and physical abuse over dowry demands. Her family claimed that she was repeatedly taunted for not bringing 'enough’ cash and jewellery in regards to her in-laws’ expectations with the wedding.

The family has also alleged that Tilekar installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to monitor Vishakha's every movement. Vishakha was reportedly not allowed to freely speak with her parents or neighbours. Two days before her death, she was allegedly assaulted after she spoke with a woman living nearby. Before taking the extreme step, Vishakha informed her mother about the harassment. After this, the family was planning to bring Vishakha back to their home.

Investigation underway

Following a complaint by Vishakha’s family, Shivajinagar Police registered an FIR against Tilekar and other members of his family. The doctor has been arrested, while the investigation into the role of the remaining accused is ongoing.

Police are examining statements from family members and other witnesses, along with electronic evidence, including the CCTV system allegedly installed at the residence. Investigators are also looking into allegations that the victim was isolated from her family and subjected to sustained emotional and physical abuse in the weeks leading up to her death.

Echoes of the Twisha Sharma case

The Ambarnath tragedy has drawn comparisons with the high-profile Twisha Sharma case from Madhya Pradesh. Twisha, a 33-year-old former actor-model, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal in May, just five months after her marriage. Her family accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide, while the accused denied the allegations. The case was later heard by the Supreme Court, and was transferred to the CBI amid allegations of procedural lapses in the initial investigation.

Although the circumstances of the two cases differ and the investigations remain ongoing, both have intensified public debate over the prevalence of dowry-related abuse and domestic violence despite rigid legal safeguards. It also calls for the need of sensible and immediate intervention regarding complaints of marital harassment.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.