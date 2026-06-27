25-year-od dies after hitting head during high jump at resort in Maharashtra

New Delhi:

A leisure trip turned fatal when a 25-year-old man lost his life in a swimming pool accident at a resort in Vairy village, located in Malvan taluka of Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Shrenik Takale, a resident of Sangli district. According to initial reports, the incident occurred when the youth jumped into the pool from a height without realizing that the section was shallow.

Severe head injury proved fatal

As soon as he entered the water, his head reportedly struck the bottom of the pool with significant force. The impact caused severe head injuries, and he lost consciousness immediately. He was quickly pulled out and rushed for medical assistance, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could be administered.

Police have taken note of the incident and further details are being verified.

Safety tips to prevent swimming pool accidents

Authorities and safety experts advise following basic precautions to avoid such tragedies: