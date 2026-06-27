25-year-od dies after hitting head during high jump at resort in Maharashtra

A leisure trip turned fatal when a 25-year-old man lost his life in a swimming pool accident at a resort in Vairy village, located in Malvan taluka of Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Shrenik Takale, a resident of Sangli district. According to initial reports, the incident occurred when the youth jumped into the pool from a height without realizing that the section was shallow.
Severe head injury proved fatal
As soon as he entered the water, his head reportedly struck the bottom of the pool with significant force. The impact caused severe head injuries, and he lost consciousness immediately. He was quickly pulled out and rushed for medical assistance, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could be administered.
Police have taken note of the incident and further details are being verified.
Safety tips to prevent swimming pool accidents
Authorities and safety experts advise following basic precautions to avoid such tragedies:
- Never go swimming alone; always have company.
- Preferably swim with someone who knows how to swim well.
- Avoid taking small children into deep pools; use designated children’s pools if available.
- Never jump or dive into a pool without knowing its depth.
- Always use pools with lifeguards on duty.
- Be cautious of slippery surfaces around pools to avoid falls.
- Avoid going into deep water beyond your swimming capacity.
- Stay alert even while enjoying recreational swimming.Shower properly after swimming, as pool chemicals like chlorine can affect skin and hair.