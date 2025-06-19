21-year-old student dies by suicide at Mumbai's college, police begin probe The exact circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the Vile Parle police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have launched a thorough investigation.

Mumbai:

A tragic incident occurred at Sathaye College in Mumbai's Vile Parle area, where a 21-year-old student reportedly died by suicide after jumping from the college building. The shocking development has left students and faculty members in deep shock. According to initial reports, the deceased student has been identified as Sandhya Pathak, who was a third-year student at the same college.

Police launch probe

College authorities informed her family that she lost her life after falling from the third floor of the building. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the Vile Parle police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have launched a thorough investigation. As part of the probe, officials are reviewing CCTV footage from the college campus to understand what led Sandhya to take such an extreme step.

As per the information, police are also expected to speak with classmates, faculty members, and the student's family to piece together any factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Navi Mumbai nursing student dies by suicide

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old nursing student in Navi Mumbai allegedly died by suicide after facing caste-based harassment and humiliation from his college principal. As per the police, an FIR was registered against the woman principal under charges of abetment of suicide and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following a complaint from the student’s mother.

The incident took place on June 3 at a private nursing college in Poyange village, Panvel, where the student, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and a member of a Scheduled Caste community, was pursuing his first year of BSc Nursing. He allegedly hanged himself using a waistband in his hostel room, according to Panvel Taluka police.

The FIR stated that the principal had repeatedly humiliated the student with casteist slurs and degrading comments, including remarks about his masculinity, over the past few months. The student was reportedly unable to cope with the continued harassment and took the extreme step.

