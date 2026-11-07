2 passengers fight on Mumbai local train over standing at door, one falls off | Video

Mumbai:

A fierce fight broke out between two passengers on a fast local train traveling from Churchgate to Virar on Thursday night at around 10:30 p.m. During the incident, a passenger fell from the moving train but luckily survived as the train was passing through the Mumbai Central station at a low speed.

According to reports, a dispute broke out between two passengers between Grant Road and Mumbai Central railway stations over standing at the train door. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical altercation. A heated exchange ensued between the two passengers on the moving local train. During the exchange, one of the passenger fell out of a moving carriage. The video which went viral on social media raised serious questions about safety of passengers on Mumbai's local trains.

Similar incident: 22-year-old stabbed to death inside local train after heated argument

A dispute over an open coach door amid torrential monsoon rains in Mumbai turned fatal earlier in June after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a local train. The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was traveling in the first-class compartment of the Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train when he got involved in a heated verbal argument with another passenger over whether the coach door should remain closed or open during the heavy downpour.

The argument escalated quickly into a serious situation when an unidentified attacker pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Mayank in the stomach, leaving him seriously injured. The train reached Borivali station at 11:04 PM, where the accused managed to flee into the crowd even before the train came to a complete halt. The accused has now been arrested. He has been identified as Roshan Suvarna (30).

Man stabbed near Mahim Railway Station over minor altercation

Another stabbing incident has been reported in Mumbai, days after the fatal murder of a 22-year-old passenger aboard a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train. A 35-year-old man was allegedly chased and stabbed near Mahim railway station following a minor altercation that began with an accidental push. The victim, identified as Naveen Prasanna, a resident of Qureshi Mahal Compound on Pitambar Lane in Mahim, works as an office boy for a private company in Lower Parel.

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