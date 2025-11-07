1993 Mumbai blasts accused Tiger Memon's 17 properties set to be auctioned | Check details here The government has started the process of auctioning multiple properties belonging to Tiger Memon, who is accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Several flats linked to the conspiracy are now under SAFEMA control. Valuation and legal steps are underway before auction begins.

Mumbai:

Properties owned by 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Tiger Memon and his family, including a flat where one of the conspiracy meetings was allegedly held, are set to be auctioned soon, an official said. The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act Authority has received details of 17 assets from the special TADA court. Out of these, SAFEMA has already taken possession of eight properties, including three flats in the Al Husseini building at Mahim in central Mumbai, where Tiger Memon, his brothers and their mother had once lived. Tiger Memon has been absconding since March 12, 1993, when 257 people were killed in serial blasts across Mumbai. He is suspected to be in Pakistan. His brother Yakub Memon was hanged in 2015 for his role, while other family members were given different sentences by the TADA court.

Valuation underway, auction likely by December or January

Four properties belonging to the family are still under litigation. The possession process of five more properties is in progress. The official said valuation of seized properties is being done and the auction could begin in December or January. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, one of the conspiracy meetings was held in the Al Husseini building, where the family owned three flats across two floors. These flats were seized 34 years ago and were opened in April.

Memons' other properties

The Memons also own a 10,000 square metre land parcel in Kole Kalyan area in suburban Vakola, valued around Rs 400 crore, which SAFEMA is yet to gain possession of due to encroachment. A property in the Zaveri Bazar area is also under the takeover process. A Bandra flat and two flats in Kapadia Nagar, Kurla, are also expected to go under auction after possession is completed. Besides this, there are four shops in Manish Market in South Mumbai jointly owned by Tiger Memon and Mohammad Dosa, but an appeal regarding these shops is pending before a court.

