16-year-old boy killed after explosion in Mumbai shop storing firecrackers: Officials

A 16-year-old boy died on Monday night after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Mumbai’s Malvani area, triggering an explosion that caused the building’s slab to collapse. According to reports, the blaze broke out around 9:56 pm on November 9 at a 20x30-foot ground-floor shop near Gate No. 8 on Abdul Hamid Marg, Malad West. Six fire engines were deployed to tackle the flames, which were confined to stocked firecrackers, electrical wiring, and fixtures inside the premises.

Boy found dead inside the shop

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the situation worsened after an explosion of firecrackers caused the shop's slab to collapse. During the incident, a 16-year-old boy, who had initially been reported missing, was subsequently found dead inside the shop. His body was severely charred due to the fire.

The deceased was identified as Shanwaz Niyaz Khan, aged 16. An ambulance took him to BMC's Shatabdi Hospital. According to information received from the concerned Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of BDBA Hospital, Kandivali, he had suffered 100 per cent burns and was declared brought dead.

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, the concerned electricity distribution company, 108 ambulance services and BMC ward staff were mobilised to manage the situation and carry out the necessary operations.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over fire safety during the festive season, particularly in areas where firecrackers are stored and sold.

Earlier, fire services in Pune and Mumbai were stretched during Diwali celebrations, with both cities reporting a large number of fire incidents.

94 fire incidents during Laxmipujan

Pune recorded 94 fire incidents during Laxmipujan, while Mumbai reported 142 blazes during Diwali, of which 137 were attributed to firecrackers, according to figures released by the respective fire departments.

In Pune, fires were reported from several locations, including Satara Road, Mangalwar Peth and Range Hills. A major fire broke out at a printing shop on Satara Road, while a godown caught fire in Mangalwar Peth. Another fire was reported in a residential flat in Range Hills, prompting a response from fire brigade teams and police personnel.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 142 fire incidents across the city during Diwali. Despite the high number of fire-related emergency calls, the Mumbai Fire Brigade reported no injuries in those incidents.

With agency inputs

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