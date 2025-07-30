MP: Woman employee shoots self dead at former Congress MLA's house in Satna, probe underway The deceased woman has been identified as Suman Nishad. She and her mother had been working at the Congress leader's house located under the Chitrakoot police station limits for the last several years.

Satna:

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after shooting herself with a pistol at the residence of Congress leader and former MLA Nilanshu Chaturvedi in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. As per police officials, the deceased woman has been identified as Suman Nishad who was employed at the leader's house, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Chitrakoot police station.

According to initial reports, the weapon with which the woman shot herself was licensed in the name of Chaturvedi's wife, he said. The deceased woman and her mother had been working at the leader's house located under the Chitrakoot police station limits for the last several years. "The woman's marriage was fixed. As per the preliminary probe, she used to talk to someone on the phone, which would irk her mother," an official said.

Police register case

Soon after the information about the woman killing herself was received, senior police officers and the team of Forensic Science Laboratory investigated the crime scene and collected evidence, he said. The police have registered a case and started investigating every aspect related to the incident, the official said.

Who is Neelanshu Chaturvedi?

It is to be noted here that Neelanshu Chaturvedi had entered the Vidhan Sabha winning the 2017 by-election in Chitrakoot Assembly constituency. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of 3 term MLA Prem Singh, also from the INC. Later, he won the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election defeating Surendra Singh Gaharwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(With inputs from PTI)

