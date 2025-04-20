Woman accuses two cops of misbehaviour, assault during vehicle checking drive in Bhopal According to the woman’s complaint, she was riding her two-wheeler to the market when she was stopped by police for routine checking.

Bhopal:

Multiple cases have been registered following allegations made by a 33-year-old woman, who accused two police personnel of misbehaviour and assault during a vehicle checking drive in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday near the Awadhpuri police station. According to the woman’s complaint, she was riding her two-wheeler to the market when she was stopped by police for routine checking. During the interaction, she alleged that head constable Atul Chaukse misbehaved with her, while his colleague Jitendra stood by and did nothing to intervene.

"A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman at Awadhpuri police station," said Anjana Dubey, in-charge of the women's police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Shraddha Tiwari added, "The matter is being investigated and CCTV footage is being checked. Injury marks have been found in the medical examination of the woman. Action will be taken if the policemen are found to be guilty."

Meanwhile, a counter-complaint was filed by head constable Atul Chaukse against the woman, alleging that she became aggressive and created a ruckus after being stopped for not wearing a helmet.

“She created a ruckus when a policeman started videoing the incident,” another official said, quoting Chaukse’s version of events.

Both cases are now under investigation as authorities examine CCTV footage and witness statements to determine the sequence of events.

(With PTI inputs)