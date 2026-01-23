Water contamination: After Indore, 22 people detected with jaundice in Mhow, many admitted to hospital

After the contaminated water issue in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, another similar health scare has emerged in Mhow where in 10 to 15 days, around 22 people, including 19 children, have fallen ill, suffering from jaundice, typhoid and other waterborne diseases. Several children have also been admitted to hospital.

22 people detected with symptoms of jaundice

“22 people detected with symptoms of jaundice in Mhow town of Indore district. Eight people are admitted to the hospital. A team from the Health Department has been sent to the site,” District Collector Shivam Verma told ANI.

Local residents said the taps in the area are producing dirty, smelly, and muddy water and even after boiling water, sediment is accumulating at the bottom of pots. Cases of water-borne diseases were reported from the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas on Thursday night, they said.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma arrived in Mhow late at night and visited patients undergoing treatment at a hospital, and spoke to residents of the affected areas, an official said.

Nine patients have been hospitalised

Nine patients have been hospitalised, while a few others are recuperating at home, he said. The official said that personnel from the health department have been on site since Friday morning, under the direction of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani.

A team from the Indore Medical College and other specialist doctors are also being sent to the scene, he said.

Mhow MLA Usha Thakur visits patients in hospital

Mhow MLA Usha Thakur also visited the hospital to meet the affected persons. Collector Verma directed the health department to ensure proper and effective treatment for all patients and has instructed the Mhow Cantonment Board to check the water quality and maintain cleanliness in the area.

The government is closely monitoring the situation, Verma said. The affected areas will be surveyed, and residents suffering from any symptoms will be provided with appropriate treatment, and critical patients will be admitted to the hospital, he said.

No patient is in critical condition at present, and some of them will be discharged during the day, he added. Last month, several people fell ill, and seven deaths linked to water contamination were reported in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore.

Also Read:

Indore water contamination: HC orders preservation of key records, seeks fresh status report