'Wanted corruption Nath' posters featuring Congress leader Kamal Nath surface in Bhopal

Posters reading 'wanted corruption Nath' surfaced against Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Friday.

The poster cropped up days after Nath attacked BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over corruption charges. It appeared that Nath's opponents put up these poster after being irked by his allegations on corruption in the Mahakal Lok corridor projects. The poster may trigger a poster war in the poll-bound state.

Even god is not spared by BJP: Kamal Nath

Earlier on June 19, Nath claimed the "huge scam" in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Madhya Pradesh shows the ruling BJP has not even spared God when it comes to corruption.

The Congress MP chief said the scam is so big that it has not only sullied the image of Ujjain but that of Madhya Pradesh in the entire country.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahidpur town, Nath claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party has been using religion as means of corruption and turned Madhya Pradesh into a “corruption state.”

“The recent scam in the Mahakal Lok corridor is so big that it has not only sullied the image of Ujjain but also of the state in the country. The BJP has not even spared God when it comes to corruption,” Nath said.

The Congress has been alleging a scam after some idols of ‘Saptarishis’ installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, developed on the Mahakaleshwar temple premises in Ujjain, collapsed and suffered damage last month.

The first phase of the corridor was inaugurated by Prime Narendra Modi in October last year. Nath listed waiving loans of 27 lakh farmers, providing cheap electricity, and constructing the cow shed as some of the achievements of his government which remained in power from December 2018 to March 2020 before it collapsed due to rebellion by several MLAs who joined BJP.

"I got only eleven-and-a-half months to perform during which my government waived loans of 27 lakh farmers in the first phase and provided 100 units of power for Rs 100 and constructed 1,000 gaushalas (cow sheds)," he said.

Taking a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath said as many as 22,000 announcements made by Chouhan in the last 18 years remain unfulfilled.

