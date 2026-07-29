Violent clash breaks out between police and farmers during protest in Bhopal | Watch

Bhopal:

A violent clash broke out between Police and farmers protesting in Narmadapuram, demanding 100% procurement of the moong crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and related issues. Protesting farmers climbed over a bus and broke the barricades. The development comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said a committee comprising ministers has been formed to hold talks with the farmers agitating over various demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP, and expressed confidence of finding a solution.

A large number of farmers congregated in state capital Bhopal on Tuesday and launched a protest, which continued overnight. The agitation disrupted traffic on the busy Narmadapuram highway. Raising anti-government slogans, the agitating farmers had reached Budhni in Sehore late Monday evening before arriving in Bhopal on Tuesday.

State govt has held first round of talks with farmers

The state government has held the first round of talks with farmers, but the discussions remained inconclusive. Talking to reporters here after a programme, CM Yadav said, "Farmers' Welfare Year is being celebrated throughout Madhya Pradesh. A committee has been formed to communicate with them. Yesterday, we sent our Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana to hold talks with them. Even today, Kansana and ministers Krishna Gaur, Vishwas Sarang and Rakesh Singh along with officials will hold a dialogue with the farmers."

"The government always stood with the farmers with positive suggestions. But both sides should also ensure that people should not suffer. Therefore, we will find out the solution to the problem through dialogue and we hope that our all farmers organisations, like Bharatiya Kisan Sangthan and others, will find a way out. When we talk about people's welfare, obviously it also means betterment of farmers," the CM added.

What are farmers' key demands?

The farmers' key demands include 100 per cent moong procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), resolution of problems with the e-token system, and timely and reasonable availability of fertilisers.

During the deliberations held on Tuesday night, the farmers were assured that the government was sensitive to their legitimate demands and necessary action would be taken to resolve all issues promptly and positively, state Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana said.

Despite the assurance, a large number of farmers remained on the streets through the night to press their demands. Traffic on the Narmadapuram Road, a key highway here, was completely disrupted by the protest, causing jams in surrounding areas. Police advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

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