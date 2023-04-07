Old man tries to cross railway tracks under stationary train | Know what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Old man tries to cross railway tracks, train moves

In a shocking incident, a goods train passed over an old man without harming him in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to a viral video that has been making rounds on social media, a man was seen trying to cross the railway tracks under a standing train when it began moving. For a moment, the people present at the scene thought that the old man had lost his life, but he saved his life by lying in the middle of the track, showing courage and understanding.

The man was seen saving his life by laying still on the tracks under a moving train. The whole goods train passed over and that old man did not even get a scratch.

People made a video of this entire incident and made it viral on social media. In such a situation, the question arises as to what extent is it justified to take risks by crossing the tracks in this way?

Accidents happen every day while crossing the track, railway safety is still unaware of this fact.

