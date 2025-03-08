Video of rats in Madhya Pradesh hospital ward sparks outrage, inquiry ordered A viral video showing rats near a patient’s bed in the children’s ward of a Madhya Pradesh hospital has sparked outrage over hygiene lapses. Authorities acknowledged the issue, with the district collector ordering an inquiry and promising strict action.

A video showing rats scurrying near a patient's bed in the children's ward of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage and concerns over hospital hygiene and management. The disturbing footage has raised serious questions about the cleanliness and safety standards maintained by the hospital administration.

Authorities acknowledge lapse, promise action

After the video's circulation, the hospital administration admitted to lapses in cleanliness and pledged to take more stringent measures to prevent such incidents. Officials stated that pest control measures are already in place but will now be reinforced with increased frequency and stricter monitoring.

Mandla District Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the matter and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible. “A probe has been initiated, and necessary measures will be taken to improve conditions in the hospital,” he said, emphasizing the need for immediate corrective steps.

Inspection and reprimand for hospital management

The viral video prompted a senior district officer to personally inspect the children's ward. During the visit, he reprimanded the hospital management for their negligence and directed them to implement urgent improvements in sanitation and facility upkeep. Staff members were instructed to ensure regular pest control and maintain stricter hygiene protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

Dr. Praveen Uike, the hospital's Resident Medical Officer, stated that while pest control is conducted regularly, additional measures would be implemented. “We conduct pest control regularly, but if the problem persists, we will increase the frequency and take stricter actions,” he said.

Minister calls incident negligence

Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering Minister and local MLA Sampatiya Uike also visited the hospital following the public outcry. She termed the situation as a clear case of negligence and instructed the senior district officer to conduct a thorough investigation. She also emphasized the need for long-term reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Local residents and social activists have condemned the hospital’s lack of hygiene, calling for better maintenance and stricter accountability. With mounting pressure from the public and authorities, the hospital administration now faces the challenge of restoring public confidence in its healthcare standards.