Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates Janmashtami, takes part in Dahi-Handi at Bhopal residence | Video Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, was observed with great fervour and enthusiasm across India, with devotees thronging temples and taking part in elaborate cultural festivities.

Bhopal:

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm at his residence in Bhopal on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The celebrations were marked by devotion, music, and joy as the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took part in the traditional Dahi-Handi festivities.

Chouhan, immersed in devotion, was seen singing soulful Krishna bhajans along with devotees, filling the atmosphere with spiritual fervor. His residence echoed with chants of "Radhe-Radhe" and "Jai Shri Krishna" as people joined in the devotional songs.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes part in Dahi-Handi celebrations | Video

Chouhan himself took part in Dahi-Handi celebrations on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, at his residence in Bhopal.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Chouhan said, "...the wait is over. Kanhaiya was born. May he shower grace and blessings on all... Lord Krishna gave the message of worshipping Govardhan... In today's context, this is a message to adopt indigenous products and use things made in the country, so that people around us and in our country get more employment, and the economy becomes stronger..."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for 'Vocal for Local' appeal on Janmashtami

Earlier, the Union Minister called upon citizens to embrace the spirit of Swadeshi and Vocal for Local on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Stressing that the idea must become a "mass movement," he urged people to adopt locally made products in their daily lives to empower farmers, artisans, and self-help groups.

In a video message shared on social media platform X, Chouhan extended greetings on Janmashtami and drew a symbolic parallel from the life of Lord Krishna.

"I want to congratulate everyone on Krishna Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna bless you all. His message has the power to change the direction of our lives. When the cowherds were preparing to worship Indra, Krishna told them not to worship him, as he was far away. Instead, worship Govardhan, which sustains us every day. The Govardhan Parvat provides grass for cows, fruits from its trees, and medicinal herbs for our wellbeing,” he said.

Chouhan described Krishna’s message as an ancient form of Vocal for Local. "This was the essence of Vocal for Local given by Lord Krishna himself. In today’s context, adopt Swadeshi. Buy things made in your village, your district, and your state for daily use. If we buy products made around us, artisans, self-help groups, and farmers will benefit. Their income will rise, employment will increase, and our economy will be strengthened," he added.

Janmashtami

Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across the country. Temples were adorned with lights and flowers as devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and take part in rituals. Cultural programmes, including devotional songs, dance-dramas depicting episodes from Krishna’s life, and the traditional Dahi-Handi celebrations, added to the festive spirit.

Observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, the festival is not only a commemoration of Lord Krishna’s birth but also a reminder of his timeless teachings on love, righteousness, and devotion.

