Ujjain water scare: Boil tap water alert issued after Indore's deadly outbreak claims several lives.

In the wake of over a dozen deaths from contaminated water in neighbouring Indore, Ujjain's municipal corporation has swung into action to safeguard residents. Commissioner Abhilash Mishra is leading a proactive campaign, urging people to boil or avoid tap water while teams scrub the city's water tanks clean. Public announcements blare warnings across neighbourhoods, and even the commissioner disguised himself as a citizen to test response times- highlighting a no-nonsense approach to public health.

Preventive measures sparked by Indore tragedy

The alarm bells rang loud in Ujjain following Madhya Pradesh's Indore outbreak, where polluted water claimed more than 12 lives. Commissioner Abhilash Mishra wasted no time, convening emergency meetings with officials and issuing strict directives to ward engineers: ensure every household receives pure water, or face consequences.

Public address systems now echo across the city: "Potential contaminated tap water detected in select areas. Boil and strain water until further notice. Report vomiting or diarrhea symptoms to hospitals immediately." Residents are advised to use alternative sources and dial PHE complaint lines for any foul-tasting or discolored supply.

This isn't just rhetoric- Mishra ordered a citywide overhaul of water storage tanks, with cleaning crews dispatched to every one. The goal? Zero tolerance for the kind of negligence that turned deadly elsewhere.

Commissioner's clever sting operation

To gauge his team's alertness, Commissioner Mishra went undercover as an irate consumer. He personally called the PHE department, complaining about "bad water in Ward 23" and providing his own number for follow-up. Posing as a resident, he demanded an engineer be sent immediately, exposing any lapses in real-time. This hands-on probe underscores Mishra's commitment: no complacency allowed. PHE staff now face heightened scrutiny, with engineers on the frontlines bearing the brunt of accountability.

Citywide cleanup and resident safety protocols

Crews have fanned out, meticulously cleaning tanks one by one to flush out sediments and bacteria. Engineers patrol wards, testing samples and replacing faulty pipes where needed. For residents facing symptoms like nausea or loose stools, the message is clear- seek medical help without delay. Complaint hotlines operate round-the-clock, promising swift action on reports of tainted water. Ujjain's swift response serves as a model for crisis aversion, blending vigilance, innovation, and community alerts to keep a potential health disaster at bay.