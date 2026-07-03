Ujjain's 'Trinetra' AI surveillance system wins gold at National e-Governance Awards, to be used nationwide

Ujjain:

Ujjain has earned national recognition in the field of digital governance after its AI-powered integrated surveillance system, Trinetra (TRINETRA), deployed at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, won the prestigious Gold Award at the National e-Governance Awards 2026.

The award was presented during the 29th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG), held at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in Jaipur on July 1 and 2. The conference, themed "Viksit Bharat 2047: AI-Enabled, Data-Driven and Secure Digital Governance," brought together district administrations and state governments from across the country to showcase innovative e-governance initiatives.

The inaugural session was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while the valedictory and award ceremony was graced by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh and Rajasthan Information Technology Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Ujjain Collector and Chairman of Ujjain Smart City Limited, Raushan Kumar Singh, received the Gold Award on behalf of the district. During the conference, he made a detailed presentation on the Trinetra project, which received appreciation from experts and delegates for its innovative use of artificial intelligence in strengthening security and surveillance at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Speaking after receiving the award, Singh attributed the achievement to the leadership of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and the collective efforts of the district administration, the Ujjain Smart City team and all stakeholders involved in the project.

In another significant development, the Digital India Corporation under the Government of India announced that it plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the implementation of Ujjain's Trinetra model at the national level.

The move is expected to pave the way for the AI-based surveillance system to be replicated across cities in India, making it a model for smart security and public surveillance.

Officials said the recognition marks a major milestone not only for Ujjain but also for Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's growing role in AI-driven digital governance and smart city innovation.

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