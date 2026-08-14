UCC rumours trigger surge in nikah applications in Bhopal as Muslim families fear cousin marriage ban

Bhopal:

Rumours and incomplete information surrounding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have reportedly created confusion and anxiety among sections of the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The uncertainty has led to a sharp increase in the number of applications for nikah, with daily applications reportedly rising from around 30-40 to more than 200, and in some accounts reaching nearly 300. The sudden rush is being attributed to a widespread rumour that marriages between certain relatives, including cousins, would be prohibited once the UCC comes into force in the state. Members of the community who had already fixed marriages months or even years in advance are reportedly approaching Qazi offices to complete the process at the earliest.

Why are Muslim families rushing to register marriages?

According to Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board chairman Dr Sanwar Patel, some Muslim families have traditionally followed the practice of marriage between certain relatives. After reports and rumours about the UCC began circulating, families allegedly became concerned that such marriages could no longer be permitted once the law is implemented. Dr Patel said that families whose marriages had been scheduled several months later were now approaching Qazi offices to apply for nikah immediately because of the uncertainty. "Due to apprehensions about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the number of nikah applications received daily in Bhopal has increased from 30-40 to around 300," Dr Sanwar Patel said.

He added, "In some families in the Muslim community, there has traditionally been a practice of nikah between relatives, including cousin marriages. However, after the UCC was passed in Madhya Pradesh, a rumour and apprehension spread that such marriages would be completely prohibited once the law comes into force. This has led people to apply in haste." According to Patel, some couples who had planned to marry after six months are now approaching Qazi offices to get their applications processed immediately.

"Those relatives who had fixed their marriage for six months later are coming to the Qazi offices and applying for marriage immediately. However, people from the Waqf Board and Qazi offices are trying to explain to the Muslim community that there is nothing like that in the law and marriages between relatives can take place," he added.

Waqf Board clarifies UCC provision

The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has stepped in to address the confusion, pointing to a provision in the UCC that it says has been cited incompletely in discussions over cousin marriages. Waqf Board officials have clarified that Section 4(4) contains an exception concerning marriages governed by religious customs, practices or traditions. According to the clarification, where both the bride and groom are Muslims and their established customs or practices permit marriage within certain degrees of relationship, that practice can continue.

The Waqf Board chairman also said that an earlier wording in the Hindi version had been corrected. According to him, the phrase was earlier presented in a way that suggested such customs did not permit marriage between the two, whereas the corrected wording states that the applicable custom or practice does permit marriage between them. Dr Patel said the relevant clause should not be read in isolation or treated as an outright prohibition on cousin marriages among Muslims.

City Qazi says applications jumped after rumour

Mufti Ali Qadar, Naib Shahar Qazi of Bhopal, also attributed the sudden rise in marriage applications to the circulation of the rumour. He said, "A message spread that marriages within blood relations would not be allowed. However, the Waqf Board chairman and the Shahar Qazi clarified that this information is incorrect. Earlier, 30-40 marriage applications used to come in a day, but after the rumour spread, the number increased to around 200-250." According to the Qazi, the sudden rush was also driven by concerns among families who had already made extensive arrangements for upcoming weddings.

Families feared losing money and breaking commitments

The uncertainty reportedly affected families who had already committed themselves to wedding arrangements. Some had fixed marriages years ago, while others had booked marriage halls and made arrangements with caterers. The concern was that if the UCC prohibited such marriages after coming into force, families could be left unable to proceed with weddings they had already planned.

Mufti Ali Qadar said people were also worried that even if the law was subsequently withdrawn or changed, the uncertainty could create complications for families whose wedding plans had already been finalised. The clarification regarding the UCC provision has therefore come as an attempt to reassure families that the rumour about a blanket ban on cousin marriages among Muslims is not accurate.

What does the UCC provision mean for Muslim marriages?

The clarification cited by the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board centres on the exception provided under Section 4(4). According to the explanation given by the Board, the provision takes into account marriages governed by established religious customs and practices. The Board maintains that if both the bride and groom are Muslim and their customary or traditional practices permit marriage within a particular relationship, that practice would continue to be recognised under the provision. Officials have urged members of the community not to act on incomplete information and to verify the actual provisions of the law before taking decisions about marriages that have already been planned.

Rumours create panic before law comes into effect

The developments in Bhopal highlight how uncertainty surrounding a major legal change can quickly influence personal decisions, particularly when families believe that existing social or religious practices could be affected. The rush in nikah applications, according to the statements of the Waqf Board chairman and Qazi, was driven largely by fear and misinformation rather than an actual immediate change in the rules governing such marriages.

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