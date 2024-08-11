Trainer aircraft crashes at airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, two pilots injured | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

A trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Sunday (August 11), leaving two pilots injured, a police official said. The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.

Two pilots onboard sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital in Guna, but both are out of danger. The plane arrived in the district a few days back for testing and maintenance, the official said.

Captain VC Thakur and another pilot were injured. Academy officials, along with Cantonment Police, reached the spot. The aircraft was brought to Guna for testing and maintenance.

What did the police say?

TI Dilip Rajoria from the Cantonment Police stated that the crashed aircraft belongs to Belagavi Aviation. It was brought to Sha-Shib Academy for testing and maintenance. Both pilots also came from Belagavi Aviation. The pilots had arrived in Guna on Saturday. Both injured pilots are said to be from Hyderabad. They took off with the plane for a test flight.

The aircraft is said to belong to an institute in Karnataka.

