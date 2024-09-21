'Those who engage in such acts be given death penalty': Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tirupati laddu row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

The controversy surrounding the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the revered Laddu prasadam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala continues to intensify, as political parties and devotees alike demand an impartial investigation and stringent action against those involved. The allegations, which claim that animal fat and fish oil were mixed into the sacred prasad, have sparked widespread outrage across the country.

Now amidst the ongoing uproar, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya fueled the controversy further with a strongly worded statement on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Vijayvargiya expressed deep offense over the alleged adulteration, calling for the death penalty for those responsible for desecrating the prasad.

"I couldn’t eat last night after hearing that animal fat and fish oil were mixed in Tirupati temple's prasad. I’ve visited the temple many times and have eaten the prasad. An attempt has been made to hurt Sanatan Dharma," he said. "Those who engage in such acts should be given the death penalty," he added.



Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan lambasted the previous YSRCP regime over the alleged controversy. Speaking to the media, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM demanded the formation of the Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana. He said, "Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana Board is the need of the day if any kind of desecration happens to idols; the sanctity of the temple is not maintained... the board is essential because when you leave it to the political groups, such incidents are likely to happen regularly. To thwart it and find a permanent solution, I think the board should be constituted."

"Maybe I will speak with my cabinet as well as the CM. I will personally take it forward...We will constitute something like the Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana Board; it is essential... I will take it up in the next cabinet meeting," he added.

