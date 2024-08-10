Three minor sisters drown in rainwater-filled septic tank in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, three young sisters drowned in an under-construction septic tank filled with rainwater, police reported on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Tamara village, within the jurisdiction of the Govindgarh police station.

'About the Incident'

The victims were identified as Janhavi Rajak, aged 6, Tanvi, aged 7, and Suhani, aged 9. According to Govindgarh police station in-charge Shiva Agrawal, the three sisters had left home to immerse clay idols in a waterbody as part of the Nag Panchami festivities.

"However, the sisters accidentally slipped and tragically drowned into the nearby pit, excavated for the construction of a septic tank, which had accumulated rainwater," the Govindgarh police station in-charge said.

'Locals extend help'

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that upon discovering the mishap, local villagers quickly rushed to the scene and pulled the girls out of the water. However, it was too late, as the children had already succumbed to drowning.

