Thief robs Indore ex-judge's home, accomplice stands over sleeping man with rod | Video

Indore:

Three thieves have pulled up a daring heist in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after they robbed and looted gold and silver jewellery and cash worth Rs 5 lakh from a former judge's residence at the city's Vijay Nagar.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which the three masked thieves can be seen breaking the lock of an almirah as they looted the jewellery and cash.

The thieves targeted retired Justice Ramesh Garg's residence at around 3.30 am on Wednesday, while the security guard was fast asleep. They then targeted a room in which Justice Garg's son Ritvik was sleeping after entering the house by cutting an iron window grill.

In the video, one of the thieves could be seen robbing jewellery and cash from the almirah, while the other thief was standing guard with a rod in hand in a bid to attack Ritvik, who kept sleeping on the bed. Notably, the alarm system of the house also failed to alert Ritvik.

The video was shared by an 'X' (previously known as Twitter) user - @Incognito_qfs - who said, "3 criminals rohbed a retired Justice Ramesh Garg’s residence in Indore in just 4 minutes and 10 seconds and got away with Rs 5 lakh and gold-silver jewellery."

The user added, "They would have killed Justice Garg's son (in the video) if he had woken up. Fortunately, he kept sleeping despite the loud alarm. Security Guard was also sleeping."

Take a look at the video here:

Incident sends shockwaves at Vijay Nagar

The incident has sent shockwaves in Indore's Vijay Nagar, with the locals raising concerns about the security. The locals have now urged the police to take immediate action against the culprits.

Police register case

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Police has registered a first information report (FIR) and is probing the matter. It has also obtained the CCTV footage of the incident, and is analysing it to nab the three thieves.

