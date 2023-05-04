Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Kerala Story Row: Movie should be made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, demands BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu organisations on Thursday said demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP state minister Rahul Kothari has written a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make The Kerala Story tax-free. According to Rahul Kothari's letter, under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and due to his strong will, Madhya Pradesh has achieved a different position in respect of daughters, due to which Madhya Pradesh is also safe from cases of love jihad.

On the other hand, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, while demanding the Chief Minister to make this film tax-free, warned those opposing the film that if they oppose them, they will be met with promptness. According to Chandrashekhar Tiwari, the opposition of the Congressmen to the film Ishq shows their appeasement mindset. They only try to please the Muslims. The incidents of love jihad on the Kerala story have been exposed and the girl who is missing till date has been shown what is the need of the Congressmen to protest on this.

However, when India TV talked to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra about making the film tax-free, both of them said that no such proposal has come forward so far.

The numbers that are exaggerated in the trailer for "The Kerala Story" have become a topic of discussion.

The movie, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, will open in theaters on May 5.

Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani play the lead roles in the movie.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' experienced harsh criticism as it guaranteed that 32,000 young ladies from the state disappeared and later joined the psychological oppressor bunch, ISIS.

