Stone pelting on Shatabdi Express near Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior sparks panic among passengers | Video Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the train, breaking the windows of coach C3. While no injuries were reported, the incident sparked panic among passengers.

Gwalior:

A major security concern emerged on Wednesday (June 11) when the 12001 Shatabdi Express, travelling from Bhopal to Delhi, was targeted in two separate stone-pelting incidents. The first occurred near Datia, followed by a second attack at Gwalior railway station.

Miscreants hurled stones at the train, shattering the windows of coach C3. Fortunately, no passengers were injured, though the attacks caused widespread panic among those on board. Following the incident at Gwalior, the train was halted at the station. GRP (Government Railway Police) officials are currently questioning passengers as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are working to identify those responsible for the attacks and ensure the safety of passengers on the route.

Stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express in Bihar

A stone-pelting incident was also reported in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, targeting the Vande Bharat Express on Sunday. The train, which was en route from Bhagalpur to Howrah, came under attack near Tekani railway station.

Unidentified miscreants threw stones at the train, shattering the windowpanes of seats 42 and 43 in coach C-7. Fortunately, no passengers were injured during the incident, but the damage to the train triggered an alarm within the railway administration.

Following the attack, the train was briefly slowed down for safety reasons but soon resumed its journey toward Howrah. Authorities are working to identify the culprits behind the attack and enhance safety measures along the route.

(With inputs from Bhupendra Bhadauria)